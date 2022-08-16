Woman arrested on suspicion of racing

Aug. 15—A 19-year-old Midland woman was arrested Thursday night following a crash on East Highway 80 near North John Ben Shepperd Parkway.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. Thursday about a rollover crash.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them they'd seen the drivers of a Chevrolet pickup truck and GMC pickup truck racing each other eastbound on the highway, going in and out of the inside and outside lanes and maneuvering around other vehicles, the report stated.

The 20-year-old driver of the GMC lost control, went off the highway and hit a tree. He was taken to Medical Center Hospital, according to the report.

The driver of the Chevy, Destiny Guevara-Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of racing on a highway causing bodily injury, a Class 3 felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison. She was released from the Ector County jail Friday after posting a $5,000 surety bond.