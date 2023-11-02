Woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after Phoenix man dies in shooting

A woman was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of being connected with a dispute that led to a fatal shooting, police said.

According to authorities, just before 4 p.m., officers responded to a neighborhood near 16th Street and Broadway Road, where they found 55-year-old Martin Tapia lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Tapia was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the scene told police that a woman, later identified as 36-year-old Rebecca Lopez, was seen running away from the area with a gun in her hand, police said in a news release.

While investigating, officials said police found evidence that supported the witnesses' claims. Police added that preliminary information suggests Tapia and Lopez got into an argument over the use of a truck before the shooting.

Lopez was ultimately booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to the news release.

No other information was released and the investigation remained ongoing, officials said.

Woman killed in Phoenix: Shooting near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rebecca Lopez arrested in fatal shooting of Martin Tapia in Phoenix