A woman was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after she allegedly struck a 4-year-old child on a school bus in Barstow, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy followed up on an allegation that a child’s aunt, Dequantanae Vashay Rogers, 33, of Barstow, used a back scratcher to hit a child. Video surveillance on the bus captured the incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

After reviewing the video, an arrest warrant was issued for Rogers.

The woman and the child were contacted by deputies at their Barstow home in the 1700 block of Sunset Street. Rogers was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of cruelty to a child.

Rogers was transported to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, where she was released on bail, sheriff’s booking records show.

The victim and a 6-year-old sibling were placed into the custody of Los Angeles County Child Protective Services, sheriff’s officials stated.

Sheriff's officials did not disclose why the woman was on the school bus.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Victor Valley sheriff’s station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Woman arrested on suspicion of striking child on Barstow school bus