Woman arrested after swinging at, spitting on several officers: Colorado Springs police

Jan. 29—Colorado Springs police on Sunday arrested a woman after she allegedly spit on several officers following a disturbance call, according to a news release from the department.

Savannah Acosta could face multiple charges of assault on a peace officer, though none of the officers were injured, police said.

Just before 2 a.m., officers responded to a call about a disturbance in the 3000 block of North Chestnut Street. When they arrived, they determined that two people had been arguing loudly. While officers were talking with one of the people involved in the argument, the second person, Acosta, came out of a nearby business and "became very aggressive" toward the other person and officer, officials said. Acosta allegedly swung at the officer and spit in his face before she was arrested.

While she was in custody, Acosta spit on two other officers and grabbed for an officer's Taser before she was subdued and taken to the El Paso County jail, police said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE GAZETTE