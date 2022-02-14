Woman arrested in Tacoma after stabbing man during road rage incident, police say

Tacoma police arrested a 23-year-old woman who they suspect stabbed a man during a road rage incident Sunday night in the city’s South End.

The woman was a passenger in a white sedan that became involved in a road rage incident at about 11:20 p.m. with a man driving a Chrysler 300, Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said.

Police said the men driving the two cars were following each other and then got into an altercation near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and East 72nd Street.

Then, police said the woman intervened and stabbed the 30-year-old man who was driving the Chrysler 300 in the arm.

Police said the victim went home thinking his injuries weren’t too serious. But later that night, he started to feel light headed and called 911. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault. Police are continuing to investigate.