Woman arrested after telling undercover OBN agent to meet her at work for sex
Woman arrested after telling undercover OBN agent to meet her at work for sex
Woman arrested after telling undercover OBN agent to meet her at work for sex
A pair of journalists is suing OpenAI and Microsoft for "massive and deliberate theft of copyrighted works" to train the former's generative AI models.
Kimmel threatened the Jets QB with legal action over a comment implying he was on the Jeffrey Epstein list.
At 28 years old, Rayford Albright is more than a year older than any other player in college basketball.
In the months before the Pac-12 becomes another ghost of conferences past, its women’s basketball programs are poised to show why most were excited for the formation in the first place.
Our top pick for an electric toothbrush is back down to its lowest price yet.
This moisturizing cream is just the thing for treating dry feet during these cold, harsh winter months.
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine to talk through the two spectacular games from last night and start discussing the trade landscape as the deadline nears.
The Republican primary caucus on January 15 officially kicks off the 2024 race for the White House. The process remains largely unchanged for Republicans, but is vastly different for Democrats this year. Here's your guide to the 2024 Iowa caucus.
Create your own walking desk and hit your 10,000-steps-a day-goal with ease.
Want to exercise and enjoy it more in 2024? Start by practicing mindfulness.
As a plus-size woman, I expected to get messages from trolls telling me I was unhealthy or would never find a partner. What I got was attention from men who didn't want to date me publicly.
Samsung is looking to boost its game-streaming ecosystem for its smart TVs with a certification program. The company today unveiled Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub, which gives third-party accessory makers an official designation that their gear works with the platform.
Kimmel, who is not listed in any Epstein documents, threatened legal action against Rodgers over the insinuation.
Kyrie Irving and a Utah rabbi had a brief interaction over his "I'm a Jew and I'm proud" sign during Monday night's game in Salt Lake CIty.
The EV startup spent much of December aiming to meet an internal sales goal of between 100 and 200 vehicles a day in North America, where the bulk of its inventory and sales efforts are. Fisker fell well below that target, often selling just one to two dozen of its Ocean SUVs a day here, according to the documents, which were provided by a source who was granted anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information. Fisker is delivering its SUVs in a number of European countries, and contract manufacturer Magna Steyr builds them in Austria.
The women's NCAA tournament is ESPN's largest NCAA championship event.
Gotham FC is looking for a second straight NWSL championship in 2024.
Dawn Staley has another championship-caliber team on her hands, and it couldn't be more different than her previous title-grabbing squad.
Liven up your picnics, patio parties and more with these great-sounding weatherproof speakers.
With every winner there must be a loser. And in fantasy football, sometimes that person is whoever ends up in last place. Andy Behrens highlights some of the most creative punishments wrought by the Yahoo Fantasy community.