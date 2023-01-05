Woman arrested for theft of New Albany city vehicle

Jan. 4—NEW ALBANY — A New Albany city vehicle that was stolen on Nov. 10 of last year was found on Tuesday, with police arresting a woman they said is responsible for the theft.

Stephanie A. Oberst, 43, was taken into custody and transported to the Floyd County jail without incident, according to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey. She has been charged with the theft of a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony.

The vehicle, a white 2012 Ford F350, was stolen between 12-2 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2022 from the 2600 block of Roanoke Avenue in New Albany, Bailey said. The truck was reported to have been seen later that day in the East Spring Street area, but was never located.

On Tuesday, the truck was reported in the area of Walmart on Grant Line Road in New Albany. When they arrived, witnesses told officers that the driver had fled in the vehicle southbound on Grant Line Road.

Officers were able to locate the truck at the intersection of Grant Line Road and Jollissaint Avenue. That is where they found Oberst with the truck, according to Bailey.