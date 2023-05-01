Woman arrested after threatening to kill school bus driver, deputies say

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing multiple criminal charges are getting onto a school bus and verbally attacking the bus driver.

It happened last Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. A bus leaving Corriher Lipe Middle School had missed a stop for a student and was going to the next stop when the driver noticed a car following behind the bus.

When the bus got to the next stop, a woman approached the bus and began yelling at the driver. Video evidence showed that the woman was “shouting at her and pointing her finger inches away from the driver’s face.” At one point, the woman threatened to kill the bus driver, and at the same moment, she hit the driver in the right eye with her finger, according to the sheriff’s office.

The altercation continued until an unidentified man pulled the woman away from the bus. The driver then closed the doors and told all of the students to stay on the bus.

Deputies say the woman was identified as Estella M. Tucker. The sheriff’s office was able to find her and served her with warrants for trespassing/impeding a school bus, assault on a school employee, disorderly conduct, and communicating threats.

Tucker wasn’t booked into custody and was instead released on a promise to appear in court, according to the sheriff’s office.

