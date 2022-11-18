Woman arrested after threatening to post woman’s nude photos if not given $16K, MPD says

A Memphis woman was arrested after threatening to post another woman’s nude photos to social media if that woman and her husband didn’t give her $16,000, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said that 30-year-old Ashley Harper was in an intimate relationship with another woman and that woman told Harper that she just wanted to be friends.

Harper didn’t take it well and sent nude photos of that woman to her and her husband, according to police.

The woman told police that Harper demanded $16,000 from the couple or else she would post the nude photos to social media, according to Harper’s arrest affidavit.

Harper also made threats to physically assault the woman and the woman already had an order of protection out against Harper, court documents show.

Detectives said that they saw screenshots of the demand from Harper for $16,000.

Harper was arrested and charged with unlawful exposure and extortion.

