Woman arrested three weeks after the death of a man in south Charlotte, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a call for service in the 3100 block of Heathstead Place on June 24th around 9:54p.m.

Police said when they arrived, they found Kimberly Mackey hurt and Bradford Womack dead.

After a thorough investigation with CMPD and the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, they determined Mackey was responsible for the death of Bradford Womack.

She is charged with First Degree Murder, Concealment of a Death, Abuse of Disabled Adult, according to police.

