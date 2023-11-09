Woman arrested for trafficking underage girls, Ga. police say

A Georgia woman has been arrested after authorities said she was charged with trafficking two underage girls.

Savannah police arrested 19-year-old Tiffany Ferrell and charged her in connection to an October 2022 child trafficking investigation.

Ferrell was charged with two counts of violation of trafficking a person for labor or sexual servitude.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ferrell had previously been incarcerated for trafficking illegal drugs and possession of a controlled substance in 2022.

Back in 2020, she was incarcerated for identity fraud, according to jail records.

She remains in Chatham County Jail without bond.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: