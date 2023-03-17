Woman arrested after trashing Dairy Queen, waving pink pistol and threatening to shoot, police say

A Newnan woman has been arrested after police said she trashed a Dairy Queen and then waved a pink pistol and threatened to shoot the place up earlier this week.

Newnan police said they were called to reports of an armed robbery at the restaurant on Jefferson Street around noon Wednesday When police got to the scene, a store employee told them that a woman came into the store to request a refund and became irate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say Lanta Adkins bought food at the drive thru window, but then came inside the store to complain that something was wrong with her order. The manager, Manmedoli Momin, agreed to give Adkins a refund when she got angry and threw a liquid substance at Momin.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Adkins became irate and began throwing and shoving things off of the cashier counter area,” police said. “While throwing and pushing things off the counter top Adkins made statements along the lines of, ‘I’ll fill this place up with bullet holes’.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Adkins then went out to a Dodge Charger parked outside and got out a pink pistol. The manager was able to lock the restaurant before Adkins could get back in. Adkins then left the scene in the Charger.

Police found the car at a nearby apartment complex. Officers found Adkins inside her apartment and arrested her. Officers also found the gun inside the apartment.

Adkins was charged with terroristic threats and simple assault.