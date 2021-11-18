Woman arrested after trying to start fight at Central

Nov. 18—HIGH POINT — A woman from High Point who is a parent of a student at High Point Central High School was arrested earlier this week and accused of trying to start a fight after entering the cafeteria without permission.

A school resource officer at the high school said in High Point Police Department reports that "I was made aware a parent was let into the cafeteria by a student" about 1:35 p.m. Monday. The parent tried to fight students. The reports don't indicate anyone was injured, and no one was listed as charged with assault.

The parent, Tamekia D. Quick, 37, was charged with communicating threats, disorderly conduct, interfering with teaching of students and second-degree trespass, according to police. Bond was set at $500 secured.

The student who opened the cafeteria door wasn't identified because she's a juvenile.

No other information was released by police to The High Point Enterprise. Guilford County Schools didn't provide a comment to The Enterprise Wednesday.

