Woman arrested twice for trafficking teen girls convicted of trafficking 16-year-old DeKalb girl

A College Park woman was convicted for human trafficking a 16-year-old girl from DeKalb County.

Jahaundria Seabron, 27, pleaded guilty to trafficking the girl in December 2020. She was sentenced to 30 years, with 18 years in prison according to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

Seabron pleaded guilty on May 15 for the following charges:

Knowingly transporting a person under the age of 18 years for the purpose of sexual servitude;

Knowingly harboring a person under the age of 18 years for the purpose of sexual servitude;

Knowingly providing a person under the age of 18 years for the purpose of sexual servitude; and

Knowingly benefitting financially from the sexual servitude of a person under the age of 18 years.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kaitlyn Fain Salinas with the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

The Georgia Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Seabron, and another defendant, Courdale Thayer, in September 2022, according to Georgia AG Chris Carr.

The AG’s office said that an investigation conducted by three investigators “led to the discovery of potential victims who were identified only by an image and a nickname.”

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit was able to identify, and later interview, the 16-year-old from DeKalb who was trafficked by Seabron.

Seabron and Thayer were indicted at the end of November in DeKalb. The case against Thayer remains active and ongoing.

Separately, Seabron is facing other human trafficking charges in Fulton County for trafficking a 14-year-old girl in February 2021, who was rescued.

According to the AG’s office, Seabron and Thayer were already facing charges in Fulton County separately from a different sex trafficking case involving the 14-year-old.

In late 2021 the two were arrested after “an extensive 10-month investigation,” where a 14-year-old girl was rescued.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit started investigating the two of them after receiving an alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators were able to identify, locate, and rescue her based on the information from the alert.

She had been missing from the College Park area for about seven weeks, according to the AG.

Both Seabron and Thayer were indicted in Fulton County in January 2022.

The two were indicted on charges of human trafficking, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children in the first degree in Fulton County back in January 2022.

Both were accused of “unlawfully and knowingly subjecting or maintaining another person, in this case a 16-year-old, in sexual servitude, or knowingly recruit, entice, harbor, transport, solicit, patronize, or obtain by any means any victim for the purpose of sexual servitude,” leading to charges of one count each of trafficking persons for sexual servitude.

The case remains active and ongoing, according to officials. Those charges could result in a life sentence if they’re convicted.

According to previous information from the Attorney General’s Office, there were other suspects in the case involving the 14-year-old victim.

Those individuals face the following charges and potential penalties:

Jody Netter: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude, Rape, Child Molestation and Cruelty to Children. If convicted, the maximum potential sentence is life in prison plus 40 years.

Raphel Olivia Sewer: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude. If convicted, the maximum potential sentence is life in prison.

