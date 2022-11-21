Woman arrested after vehicle, credit card theft in Holland Township early Monday morning

HOLLAND TWP. — A woman was arrested in Grand Haven Township early Monday morning after stealing a vehicle in Holland Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies responded to a mobile home park in the 500 block of Butternut Drive in Holland Township on a report of a stolen vehicle just after 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. The victim’s purse, wallet and credit cards were in the vehicle at the time it was taken, as well. Deputies encouraged the victim to cancel the credit cards while they investigated the theft.

At approximately 3:25 a.m., the OCSO was informed a female subject was attempting to use the stolen credit cards at a gas station on Hayes Street in Grand Haven Township. Sheriff’s deputies and Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers arrived on scene and the suspect attempted to flee in the stolen vehicle.

She struck a curb, then exited the vehicle and fled on foot to a nearby business. The suspect then scaled a stack of crates or pallets approximately 15 feet in the air, OCSO said, and began to threaten the responding officers.

She was eventually taken into custody and is being treated at an area hospital for undisclosed injuries. Once medically cleared, the suspect will be lodged at the Ottawa County Jail for charges relating to unlawful driving away of an automobile and use of stolen credit cards.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment. Property stolen during the incident was recovered and returned to the victim.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or visit the Silent Observer website at mosotips.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Woman arrested after vehicle theft in Holland Township early Monday