Woman arrested for violating probation

Apr. 23—ANDERSON — Jannifer Rose Sells is back in jail after a warrant was issued for a probation violation.

Sells, 42, is the biological mother of a girl who was found emaciated and severely abused by her guardians in 2014. In 2020, Sells was arrested and convicted of Level 6 felony battery against a public safety official.

She was sentenced to a year and 91 days in the Indiana Department of Correction with 113 days of jail credit and 230 days suspended in October 2020.

In February, Sells was accused of violating her probation. Sells admitted to the violation on March 12 and was ordered to serve the balance of her 230-day sentence less 29 days actual time served and 29 days for good time and ordered to complete mental health treatment.

On Monday, a warrant was issued for violation of the Continuum of Sanctions and Sells was arrested on Friday and booked into the Madison County Jail.

