Woman arrested after Walgreens robbery

Jul. 6—An El Paso woman wanted in connection with an October Walgreens robbery was arrested last week by the Odessa Police Department.

According to an OPD report, an employee of the Walgreens at 8th Street and West County Road called 911 to report a robbery. The clerk told officers that a woman came into the store around 11 p.m. Oct. 26, 2021 and began shopping.

When the woman got to the counter with her items, the clerk said she handed her a note demanding all of the money in the register or they would all be killed, the report stated. Another employee called police and the suspect left the store without any items or money.

Crime scene techs lifted Candice Monique Romero's fingerprints from the note and her driver's license photo was positively matched to surveillance video of the 34-year-old suspect, according to the report.

A warrant for Romero's arrest on a robbery charge was issued and it was served on June 28. She was also arrested on an outstanding warrant in a 2021 heroin possession case. Romero remained in the Ector County jail as of Wednesday on surety bonds totaling $55,000.