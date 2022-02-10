Woman arrested on warrants after 7-hour standoff

Feb. 9—At least two people were taken into custody Monday after a seven-hour standoff in Barron County near Clayton, authorities said.

According to a Barron County Sheriff's Department news release, the Polk County Sheriff's Department requested Barron County check an address on Sixth Avenue in regard to a domestic-type incident where a firearm was used and fired at a car and residence.

No one would come to the door when the deputies arrived, but the suspect and possible victim's vehicle were both at the scene. No one would answer the door, although there was movement in the house.

The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and negotiations took place for more than four hours before the owner, a man, exited and said no one else was in the house.

Based on their information, deputies believed at least two more people were in the residence.

While Polk County obtained a search warrant, negotiations continued and a male subject who was the suspect that Polk County was searching for exited the house. He was taken into custody without incident.

Again, the sheriff's departments were informed no one else was in the house.

The Barron/Rusk Entry Team and Rusk County K-9 Boone entered the house. Several announcements were made both outside and inside the house for anyone inside to come out, but no one responded.

The K-9 found a woman hiding in an attic crawl space and she was apprehended. Ruby Edwards, 37, of Clayton was treated for a minor bite wound on her leg and taken into custody on three felony warrants for her arrest, the sheriff's department said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Department is handling the case, and the Barron County District Attorney's Office is taking care of the warrants.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, state Department of Natural Resources and the Polk County Sheriff's Department also responded.