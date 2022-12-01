Woman arrested after Wednesday shooting in Acworth

Dec. 1—The Acworth Police Department arrested a woman after a Wednesday shooting. No injuries were reported, police said.

Auntanesha Lenah Lankster, 35, of Acworth was arrested and charged with felony property damage and two misdemeanors: reckless conduct and discharging a firearm near a roadway, according to jail records.

Officers were dispatched Wednesday to Parfait Place, located in the Baker Plantation subdivision off Baker Road, after several 911 calls reporting gunshots. At a residence on Parfait Place, officers found several spent shell casings, police said.

"During the investigation, officers also located other evidence and damaged property apparently caused by a bullet," Acworth police said in a news release.

In an arrest warrant, police allege Lankster fired a 9 mm pistol "six to ten times from the front porch of her residence," in the direction of the road. A truck parked in the road had a bullet hole, and a mailbox appeared to have been grazed by a bullet.

The shots were believed to have been fired around midnight Tuesday, Acworth police said.

Police found a gun matching the shell casings underneath the bed of Lankster's small child, according to the warrant.

Lankster was arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail early Wednesday. She was released that afternoon on a $6,500 bond.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.