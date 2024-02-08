Woman arrested weeks after man killed in east Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A third suspect accused in a deadly east Las Vegas valley shooting has been arrested and faces a charge of open murder.

Veronica Nezey, 54, was identified by police as a suspect in the case after she turned herself in to authorities at the Clark County Detention Center on Feb. 5, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.

The shooting took place on Jan. 17, shortly after midnight in the 1400 block of Helen Belle Drive near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a home in the area. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said that the man was involved in a fight with several people before he was shot. All of the suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

