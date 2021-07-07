Woman arrested while ordering food in McDonald's drive-thru after allegedly dragging officer

Massachusetts officers arrested a woman who stopped at a McDonald's drive-thru after authorities say she stole a truck, hit a police car and dragged an officer.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, about 40 miles west of Boston, after a man called 911 to say his truck was stolen. When members of the Worcester Police Department arrived, the man said he saw a woman climb into his truck and drive away.

The man told officers where his truck was located since the vehicle had GPS. As they drove toward the truck, officers said they were flagged down by a driver who said their car was hit by the truck.

Minutes later, an officer spotted the woman, identified as 38-year-old Johanna Gardell, in the truck. When the officer approached the truck, Gardell drove off, according to the department. The officer followed her but later stopped due to traffic concerns.

Police said Gardell later drove into a van. When some nearby officers tried to stop Gardell, she allegedly hit them.

"She backed up the vehicle at a high rate of speed and struck a cruiser behind her, and knocked down and dragged one of the detail officers," the department said in a statement.

After driving off once again, Gardell was then spotted at a McDonald's drive-thru trying to order food. Officers said they approached her, to where she hit another police car. As she attempted to drive away again, she ended up in a mulch on the McDonald's property, where she fought arrest, according to officers.

Gardell was charged with felony counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, as well as multiple misdemeanor counts such as leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury and disturbing the peace.

The Worcester Police Department said in a statement to USA TODAY that the officer that was dragged by the truck suffered moderate injuries, none of which were deemed life-threatening.

