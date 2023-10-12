Woman Arrested After Wrapping Car To Look Like A Florida State Trooper
A business woman in Florida learned the hard way on Tuesday that state troopers really don’t like it when a civilian impersonates one of their own.
The weird ordeal started in Northwest Miami-Dade on October 10. Two Florida Highway Patrol officers reported seeing a Dodge Charger traveling in the opposite direction. The Charger looked the part: It was painted in the same black and bronze paint scheme as Florida trooper patrol cars. It even had a light bar. But the officers noticed the decals on the side were wrong. They read “FSO Guard” with a badge made to look like a police shield.
Pugachev was arrested of course. Security company or not, you can’t roll around giving people the impression that you’re a law enforcement officer on the prowl. She’s being charged with imitating a Florida Highway Patrol marked unit in addition to misusing a dealer plate and for driving a vehicle with no registration. She was then un-cuffed and given a date to appear in court, the Herald reports.
