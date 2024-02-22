Woman’s ashes found at Goodwill, returned to Ohio family

An Ohio family has found their mother’s lost ashes after being missing for four months.

The ashes were found at a Goodwill store in Michigan, according to Cincinnati TV station WXIX.

Her father was traveling back after spending months on Mackinaw Island when the bag containing his wife Harriet’s ashes disappeared on a ferry ride to Michigan.

A worker at the Goodwill talked about the ashes on social media earlier this month. She said they came to that store along with a donation.

“I had so many people messaging me saying they found the family, they found the family,” said Destiny Carroll.

Bethanne Doud, the daughter, saw the social media post and could not believe it.

“I went to the page,” she said. “I was like, ‘Those are my mom’s ashes.’ Like, I honestly couldn’t believe it.”

The family said it was ironic that the ashes wound up at Goodwill because they often shopped at Goodwill stores.

Bethanne said her mother needed one more adventure before settling in her final place.

“It’s just such a bright light,” she said. “This whole journey has been something, obviously that we’ll remember forever.”