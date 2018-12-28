Woman Asked Her Husband for Breast Milk Jewelry & He Failed in the Funniest Way

December 28, 2018

Everyone knows breast milk is liquid gold, so it absolutely makes sense that many women are preserving their supply in an artistic way: by having it turned into jewelry. Unfortunately, not everyone is fully aware of the breast milk jewelry trend, which explains a funny viral story recently shared on the popular Facebook group Breastfeeding Mama Talk.

A post from December 27 details how an anonymous mom asked her husband for breast milk earrings for Christmas—and what he came back with was, well, really not at all what she expected. "I told my husband that for Christmas I wanted Breastmilk earrings. Fast forward to Christmas morning. I open this," the woman shared alongside a photo of diamond and pearl earrings. "He says, 'These are authentic breastmilk earrings.' I immediately start cracking up... He tells me he went to Kay at least 3 different times inquiring about breastmilk earrings (I'm sure they thought he was a weirdo) he said the guy told him these were 100% authentic breastmilk."

She elaborated, "I told my husband.. "#1. Why on earth would I want to wear someone else's breastmilk. The whole point of it is to be your own milk to celebrate your breastfeeding journey, and #2 did you really think they sold breastmilk jewelry at Kay?!'"

The mom said that her husband gets "an 'A' for effort," and while she loves the earrings he got, she concluded: "If you want someone done right. Do it yourself 😂😂."

The Breastfeeding Mama Talk admins suggested followers who are interested in breast milk jewelry check out Sacred Legacy Arts - Breast Milk & DNA Keepsake Jewelry, while commenters weighed in with their own experiences with similar artisans.

"[I have] a breast milk ring from Precious Milk Drops Sneak Peeks," one mom wrote. "Katie Jung is the owner and she is the ABSOLUTE BEST EVER."

Another shared, "I got a ring and hair pin from Lait de la Vie - Breast Milk Jewelry / Breastfeeding & Doula Services - VIP and plan to order more for my second boob baby soon! [My] ring is plain breastmilk, but they have TONS of options for inclusions (hair, umbilical stump, flowers, ashes, etc) and things like shimmer flakes and colors."

Kay Jewelers couldn't be reached for comment on the incident, but here's hoping the breast milk jewelry trend only continues to take off—if only so husbands have an easier time making moms' gift wishes come true!