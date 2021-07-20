Woman asked her husband to take her to the hospital. He left her in a truck for 5 days.

A Franklin County man is accused of leaving his wife in a pickup truck for five days after she asked him to take her to the hospital — so long that when she arrived at the hospital, her skin was stuck to the seat and waste was leaking out of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

She “has numerous sores and places where her skin is deteriorating,” a police citation stated.

When the woman arrived at Frankfort Regional Medical Center Saturday, the hospital called Frankfort EMS for a medical lift assist to help get her out of the truck. When EMS workers started to help her, they “noticed that she was sticking to the seat,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a uniform citation filed in Franklin District Court.

EMS responders said she was “covered in feces and urine,” which was also leaking out of the side of the truck.

The woman told the sheriff’s office that she relies on her husband, Michael Redmon, as her caregiver and had been in the truck since July 12, when she had asked him to take her to the hospital. She said she “asked for help from the truck several times,” but that Redmon did not help her out of the vehicle or take her to the hospital until July 17, according to the police citation.

Redmon, 51, is charged with first-degree criminal abuse. He remained in the Franklin County Regional Jail Tuesday night.