Woman asked to leave roller rink opens fire and shoots two people, Wisconsin cops say

A Milwaukee woman kicked out of a roller rink for fighting returned and opened fire, striking a teen and an adult, Wisconsin police said.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting at Incredi-Roll Skate & Family Fun Center, West Allis police said in a Feb. 25 Facebook post.

A preliminary investigation revealed several people inside the West Allis roller rink were involved in a physical fight, police said.

“A birthday mom got into an argument with another birthday mom,” Incredi-Roll Skate and Family Fun Center owner Cory Hundley told Milwaukee’s WISN.

One of the mothers discharged pepper spray, according to authorities.

“Our security team grabbed a hold of the person that was causing the problem, escorted them out of the building and made them leave the property,” Hundley told Milwaukee’s WDJT.

The suspected shooter, a 32-year-old woman, was told to leave, police said.

After exiting the parking lot, the woman turned around and “drove back in front of the business and fired shots,” according to police.

The suspect struck a 14-year-old boy and a 44-year-old male, neither of whom were involved in the original fight, police said.

The victims were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Milwaukee police located the suspected shooter and took her into custody, West Allis authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, West Allis police said.

West Allis is about 7 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

Man shot dead during ‘absurdly trivial’ fight over spitting, cops say. ‘Unfathomable’

1-year-old left alone for days as mom vacationed dies, officials say. Mom pleads guilty

Son ‘packs his bags’ when mom tries to stab him, then she shoots him, Ohio cops say