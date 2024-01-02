Woman who asked patrons to buy her cigarettes at CT convenience mart lands in jail

A New York woman was arrested in South Windsor over the weekend after complaints of her asking patrons of a convenience mart to buy cigarettes for her led police to discover she was wanted for failing to appear in court and had suspected fentanyl on her.

Melena M. Merritt, 37, of Schenectady, New York was arrested Saturday on charges of second-degree failure to appear, use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, according to the South Windsor Police Department.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven at 700 Ellington Road Saturday after receiving reports that a woman, later identified as Merritt, was asking other patrons to buy her cigarettes using their identification. The officers who responded found that she had a warrant out for her arrest for a failure to appear charge, according to police.

Police said they searched Merritt during her arrest and found her with two vials containing suspected fentanyl and “associated drug paraphernalia.” She was held on a $2,500 bond and was expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Manchester Superior Court.