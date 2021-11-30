Woman asking for directions attacked in Fishersville, suspect sought by county authorities

File.

FISHERSVILLE — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is seeking a suspect who attacked a woman last week in the 1300 Block of Barrenridge Road, a press release said.

The sheriff's office said it responded to the scene Wednesday, Nov. 24, based on a report of a potential abduction and sexual assault.

After asking for directions to deliver a package, the woman was attacked from behind by an unknown man who groped her during the assault, the press release said. The sheriff's office said the woman was able to escape after using pepper spray on her assailant.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The sheriff's office said the suspect has short dark hair and was wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans and boots.

If anyone has information concerning this incident, contact Investigator Ryan Chandler at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers (800) 322-2017.

