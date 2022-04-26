Woman asking for help at Lynden gas station robs man at gunpoint

A man who agreed to help a woman pay for some items at a Lynden gas station was robbed by the woman at gunpoint, according to a news release from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10:45 p.m. on April 22, Whatcom County deputies were called to the gas station at the corner of Hannegan and East Pole roads for a robbery.

A man said he had stopped for gas and was approached by a woman who asked for help paying for some items. The man agreed to help her and went into the gas station to buy the items.

When he came back to his car with the items she had asked for, the woman pulled out a handgun and demanded his cellphone and money.

The man handed over his cellphone and the woman fled.

Surveillance video recorded an image of the woman, who appeared to be in her late 20s or early 30s.

She was wearing black sandals, blue jeans, and a #43 Pittsburgh Steelers jersey.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or the robbery can call the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 360-778-6663.

