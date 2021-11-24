Woman asks police to check on her dogs after arrest, then grabs a gun, OR officials say

Police were taking a woman into custody in Oregon when she asked if they could check on her dogs, prosecutors say.

Yvette Garcia escaped, grabbed a gun and shot one officer, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The woman was pulled over for a traffic violation in Gladstone on Monday, Nov. 22, but officers discovered she had a warrant out for her arrest in Texas for theft, the release says.

Once in custody, she asked officers to check on her dogs at her home in Happy Valley, officials said.

But she escaped, ran into her home and grabbed a handgun.

Then she began shooting at the officers and injured Sgt. Travis Hill, a 20-year police veteran at the Gladstone Police Department, officials said.

Hill shot back at Garcia and injured her, the release says.

Both Hill and Garcia were taken to a hospital. The sergeant is in stable condition, while Garcia is in a “serious but stable” condition, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gladstone and Happy Valley are both about 12 miles from Portland.

