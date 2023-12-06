Woman Who Assaulted Chipotle Worker Sentenced to 2 Months of Fast-Food Work

A woman found guilty of assault after hurling her order at a Chipotle employee in September has been offered a novel way to repay her debt to society: working in the fast food industry. Rosemary Haryne, 39, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 90 days suspended after she admitted to the chicken burrito bowl attack, according to WJW, a local Fox station. “You didn’t get your burrito bowl the way you like it and this is how you respond?” Judge Timothy Gilligan said during sentencing. “This is not real housewives of Parma. This behavior is not acceptable.” But he told Hayne he’d reduce her sentence by 60 days if she agreed to work 20 hours a week in a fast-food restaurant for two months. Hayne consented, apologizing to her victim and saying there was no excuse for her behavior.

sheesh she really threw the Chipotle bowl at her pic.twitter.com/yqltRhwHa5 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 7, 2023

