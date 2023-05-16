Woman assaulted in Frick Park; police searching for suspect

Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives are investigating after a brazen attack in Frick Park on Monday morning.

“It’s horrific. I didn’t think anything like that would happen here. It’s so peaceful here. I’ve been coming here for years,” said Marietta Amatangelo, one of several walkers who spoke to 11 News along Frick Park’s Fire Lane Trail Monday night, just hours after Pittsburgh Police say a 28-year-old woman was assaulted in the park.

“I was surprised when you told me and I’m shocked,” said Karen Hill. “I’ve been coming here for years and I’ve never experienced anything like that or heard anything like that.”

According to Pittsburgh Police, the assault happened around 10:45 a.m.

Officers described the suspect as a man in a brown puffy coat.

They have not released any specific details about the alleged attack, where inside the park it happened, or what led up to it.

“Maybe they need to patrol this place a little bit more, make people feel safer now,” said Hill.

Female park-goers said this incident makes them uneasy, but won’t outright deter them from visiting the park.

“I’ll come back,” said Amatangelo. “It’s too beautiful not to. I’ll just keep my eyes open.”

It’s still unclear if the woman attacked needed medical treatment.

Police ask that if anyone has any information about this incident, call SVU detectives.

