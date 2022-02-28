Woman assaulted in 'hate-related' crime

Feb. 28—ALBANY — Albany police announced that the arrest of a man last week for the assault of a woman in a business parking lot is being considered a hate-motivated crime carried out against a woman for her sexual preference.

APD officers arrested Brocdrick Stewart, 44, in the Sam's Club parking lot after he assaulted a woman in the presence of her partner and her 5-year-old daughter.

Officers said the female victim, whose name they refused to release "out of respect and privacy," had a gun pressed into her face by Stewart, who grabbed her by the hair, pulled her to the back of his vehicle, then hit her with his fists and kneed her in the face. Police said several of Stewart's friends pulled him off the victim, and he sped away from the scene.

The violence occurred in the presence of the victim's girlfriend and her daughter. During interrogation after his arrest, police learned that Stewart assaulted the victim because of her sexual preference.

Stewart was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a specific crime, terroristic threats and acts and robbery. He is currently being held in the Dougherty County Jail.

Officials said in a news release, "The city of Albany is a caring city and celebrates diversity. This incident does not reflect our community, and our hearts go out to the victim and her daughter."

Anyone with information about this case or any similar incident is asked to contact the Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau at (229) 431-2100. APD will also accept anonymous tips at (229) 436-TIPS.