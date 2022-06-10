Woman assaulted in Highland Park, police looking for suspect

HIGHLAND PARK – Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly attacked a woman early Sunday while she was walking along Raritan Avenue.

The man is described as about 20 years old, about 5-foot-5 with a small build, short dark hair and was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black shoes, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Highland Park Police Chief Richard Abrams said.

Police said they responded around 4 a.m. on June 5 to the area of 130 Raritan Ave. where a woman said she was approached and physically attacked by a man she didn’t know. The man was determined to be in New Brunswick on the same day, authorities said.

Anyone who can help in identifying the man, has information about the attack or surveillance footage from the area is asked to contact Highland Park Detective Sean McGraw at 732-572-3800 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Greg MacDonald at 732-745-3600. Callers may also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-939-9600 or may access the Crime Stoppers website at middlesextips.com.

