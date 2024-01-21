Woman assaulted in Jamul dies

SAN DIEGO — A woman who was severely assaulted in Jamul Saturday has died from her injuries, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Vicki Bodle, 77, was transported to a local hospital from a residence on the 14400 block of Hillside Estates Drive around 1:33 p.m. According to authorities, she has since succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police investigate fiery crash in San Pasqual Valley; one dead

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s preliminary autopsy result for her cause of death is “trauma to the head and neck.”

Her son, 53-year-old Travis Bodle, was arrested at the home Saturday and was charged with attempted murder. Following the woman’s passing, sheriff’s homicide detectives have updated the charge to murder.

At this stage in the investigation, the motivation and circumstances of the crime are still undetermined, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.