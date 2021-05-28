Woman assaulted, raped in Suffolk County
Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating the assault and rape of a woman in a wooded area on Long Island.
A boy “scared for himself and his siblings” called 911 on his mom, police say.
Davis was among vocalists who actually sang on hits "Blame It on the Rain" and "Girl You Know It's True"
The Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement about increasing attacks against Jews and Jewish institutions, prompted at least in part by the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.
You won't believe that most of the decor is from Target.
Montana’s top prosecutor issued an opinion Thursday labeling critical race theory and some antiracism programs taught in schools as “discriminatory” and said they violate federal and state law. Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s decision bans the activities — which are also used for employee training — in the state. It came after Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen requested earlier this month for Knudsen to weigh in on the issue.
Following San Jose mass shooting, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asks: 'What the hell is wrong with us?'
Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer
Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions, federal health officials said Friday.
The European Union asked airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace after the country forced a Ryanair plane to land and arrested a dissident on board.
This year China's government has been gradually ramping up scrutiny of its sprawling oil industry, reinforcing its authority with new taxes on refined products while investigating crude imports by state energy giants and independent refiners. Last Tuesday, the country's top economic planning agency gave five state-owned companies just two days to report on their historic use of imported oil, part of a broader effort by the world's largest oil importer to control inbound shipments as domestic supplies swell. China is the world's largest crude oil importer and the No. 2 consumer after the United States.
According to police, 29-year-old Christine Hammontree was last seen getting into a yellow cab with a man and two women outside a McDonald's in Times Square.
(Reuters) -Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, on Friday said it had resolved a temporary network disruption, just weeks after a ransomware attack crippled fuel delivery for several days in the southeast region. Colonial earlier on Friday experienced a network issue, the company said, but restored service to its network. It did not comment on Colonial's current network issue and said that data between T4 and Colonial was transacting normally.
‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’
‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says
Former heavyweight champion calls psilocybin an ‘amazing medicine’
Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.
It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas
Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January
In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve
Chilling new details have emerged about the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old cheerleader who was found dead in a wooded area in Northeast Florida on Mother’s Day.