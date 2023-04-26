Woman assaulted and robbed after night out in Ballard

A woman was allegedly assaulted and robbed after a night out in Ballard, said the Seattle Police Department.

On April 15, around 2:00 a.m., a woman was trying to go home when she was approached by a man who claimed he had seen her at a bar nearby and tried to talk to her. After she denied him, the man allegedly grabbed the woman’s purse causing her to be thrown onto the street.

The Seattle Fire Department arrived and aided the woman’s injury from the fall.

Police described the man as white, with multiple tattoos on his neck and hands including a tattoo near his left eye.

The man was last seen running away southbound on 20th Avenue Northwest wearing a red jacket and white baseball cap.

Robbery detectives are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.