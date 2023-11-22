Woman assaulted in Sumner, suspects fired shots as they fled in stolen car

Police in Sumner are searching for two people wanted in an assault and for firing shots at several drivers, according to the Sumner Police Department.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, two people asked a woman for money in the parking lot of a Winco in the 6600 block of 166th Avenue East in Sumner.

When the woman reached into her purse, the two fought with her and stole her car keys.

Sumner police released security camera footage of the alleged assault:

The driver of a car tried to intervene, but one of the suspects pulled a handgun and fired at the driver’s car, striking his door.

As the suspects left in the woman’s car, they continued shooting a second passerby, hitting their car and causing non-life-threatening injuries to their face.

The car -- a white Honda CRV with license plate BNN7357 -- and the two suspects have not been found.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Sumner Police Department at 253-299-5678.