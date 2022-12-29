Woman assaulted while pumping gas at Ansonia gas station, police say

A woman was attacked while pumping at a gas station in Ansonia early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Ansonia Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery in a Cumberland Farms parking lot on Pershing Drive on Tuesday around 4 a.m. Several suspects, at least one of which was carrying a firearm, reportedly assaulted and robbed a woman who was pumping gas.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to police.

The suspects fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, police said. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Bridgeport and seized by Ansonia detectives. Several suspects have been identified by police in the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Ansonia police at 203-735-1885.