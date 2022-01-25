Woman assaults child, then spits on school bus driver and steals keys, WA cops say

A 44-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a child who was waiting at a bus stop in Washington, police said.

The woman approached the 12-year-old girl in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on Jan. 25, the Seattle Police Department said in a news release.

After yelling at the girl and striking her with a plastic water bottle three times, police said the woman followed the girl onto the bus.

She then spat on the 58-year-old driver before grabbing the bus keys and running off, police said.

Police arrested the woman a few blocks away from the incident and booked her into the King County Jail on multiple counts of assault and vehicle theft.

