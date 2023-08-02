Woman assaults man with toilet bowl cleaner

Aug. 2—TRAVERSE CITY — A Peninsula Township woman was arrested after an investigation by police indicated she had assaulted a man with toilet bowl cleaner.

On Saturday, at about 7 p.m., the 62 year-old woman told Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office deputies that the man had beaten her up.

But, during their investigation, Capt. Chris Clark said, the man told deputies that she was the one who had been acting violently and abusively towards him.

The incident started when she grabbed his cellphone, according to the police report. Then she poured various caustic cleaning solutions on the man, including lime and rust-cleaning gel, carpet cleaner and toilet bowl cleaner, police said.

During a follow-up investigation, sheriff's deputies said they found the powdery residue from the toilet bowl cleaner on the man's shirt.

At the time of her arrest, she had a 0.20 blood alcohol content, Clark said.

She has been charged with one count of domestic assault.