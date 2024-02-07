Woman assaults partner with fishing hook, then has dog bite officer, Oregon cops say

A 30-year-old woman ordered her dog to bite an officer after being accused of assaulting her partner with a fishing hook in Oregon, deputies said.

Deputies responded to an RV park at about 7:10 p.m. Feb. 5 in Charleston, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

When deputies found the woman, they said they told her to place her hands behind her back as she was being detained.

She had used a gaff hook to assault her partner, deputies said. The hook has a long or short pole with a sharp hook or spike at the other end. It can be used to bring a fish out of the water when it surfaces next to a boat.

But the woman didn’t listen to deputies. Instead, deputies said she reached into a vehicle and “encouraged her dog” to bite one of the officers.

The dog bit the deputy multiple times, authorities said, leaving them with injuries. They were taken to a hospital and later released.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic menacing, attempted assault, disorderly conduct, attempted assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest, deputies said.

Charleston is in southern Oregon along the coastline.

