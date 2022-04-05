Woman in assisted living dies after roommate douses her in hot oil, Missouri cops say

A 63-year-old woman has died a month after police said her roommate poured hot cooking oil on her when she was upset, Missouri officials said.

On March 7, St. Louis police responded to Smiley Manor, an assisted living facility, after receiving a call about an assault, the police department said in a news release.

Officers discovered a 65-year-old woman had poured hot cooking oil on her roommate because she was upset over “personal matters,” police said.

Doren Davis, the woman’s 63-year-old roommate at Smiley Manor, was taken to a hospital with severe burns on her body, the release said.

Nearly one month later, on April 3, Davis was pronounced dead, police said. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Since March 7, the roommate has been in custody. The department’s homicide division has taken over the case.

Smiley Manor did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

