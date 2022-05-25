Woman attacked from behind, forced into car during sexual assault attempt, NC cops say

A man attacked a woman from behind as she returned to her car in a hospital parking lot and tried to sexually assault her before a bystander intervened, according to North Carolina police.

The 24-year-old woman was getting into her vehicle at Scotland Memorial Hospital around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, when a man pushed her into the car and got on top of her, according to a news release from the Laurinburg Police Department. Laurinburg is near the South Carolina border, about 100 miles southwest of Raleigh.

A bystander heard the woman screaming for help and yelled at the man, who got out of the car and fled on foot, according to the release.

The woman was treated for minor injuries.

Police said they are searching for the man, who was last seen running behind Scotland Memorial Hospital toward the US-74 bypass.

