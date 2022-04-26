Woman who attacked Cloverdale priest with hammer remains incompetent

Apr. 26—OTTAWA — A Napoleon woman who attacked a retired priest with a hammer in 2016 will remain confined to a mental health treatment facility for at least another year, Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh ruled on Tuesday.

Frances Wilhelm, who is now 71 years of age, was indicted in the fall of 2016 on charges of felonious assault and attempted murder following her attack on then 84-year-old Rev. Herman Scherger of Cloverdale.

She was found not guilty by reason of insanity and in March of 2017 was ordered to undergo treatment at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital.

At that time the Napoleon woman maintained her innocence.

"I do not believe I'm guilty of the charges. They do not represent the incident that happened. I think it was influenced by the priest and that's all I have to say about that," she told former Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Randall Basinger.

Wilhelm attacked Rev. Herman Scherger of Cloverdale at his house on Sept. 5, 2016. She testified in her own defense at trial, claiming Scherger had attacked her. Wilhelm said she drove to the priest's house on the day of the attack to confront him over holes pounded in the door of her home, cat litter put in her toilet and the appearance that someone had been lying on her bed, all of which she believed was done by Scherger.

At her 2017 trial, Basinger found the prosecution proved the charges of attempted murder and felonious assault but ruled that at the time of the crime the woman did not know the wrongfulness of her acts due to a severe mental disease or defect that was diagnosed as delusional and psychotic.

Assistant Putnam County Prosecuting Attorney Todd Schroeder and attorney Christopher Zografides, representing Wilhelm, on Tuesday stipulated to the findings contained in a recent evaluation report that Wilhelm continues to be mentally ill, is currently not capable of understanding the proceedings against her and is incapable of assisting in her own defense.

Zografides, however, did shed some light on strides he said have been made by his client, who is currently being treated at the Blue Creek Health Care facility in Whitehouse.

"The staff there said they are very pleased with my client's progress. They say she is thriving and is doing very well," Zografides told the judge during Tuesday's hearing. "They have provided more than adequate care and it's a good fit for (Wilhelm.)"

Schierloh ordered the woman continue to be housed at the Blue Creek facility for further treatment for up to 12 additional months.

The longest Wilhelm can be held is 11 years, an amount of time equal to the maximum possible prison sentence for the charges of attempted murder and felonious assault that were filed against her. She would be eligible for release in 2028.

Wilhelm was not present at Tuesday's hearing.

