Woman attacked by coyote in parking lot of restaurant on North Shore

Police are investigating after a woman said she was attacked by a coyote in the parking lot of a restaurant on the North Shore over the weekend.

The woman, a native of Texas who was in town visiting a friend, was walking out of the Bertucci’s at 450 Paradise Road in Swampscott around 10 p.m. Saturday when a coyote approached her, according to the Swampscott Police Department.

Police say the woman and her friend tried to “shoo” the animal away but it bit her in the leg and punctured her skin.

The woman told officers that she planned to seek medical treatment at Lahey Clinic.

Police say they also received a report from a person who spotted a coyote following an unsuspecting man in another parking lot near the Bertucci’s on Monday night.

In June, a man smoking a cigarette outside of his truck on Paradise Road reported that he was also attacked by a coyote. The victim quickly grabbed a wooden plank out of his truck and chased the coyote off into a wooded area.

Animal control was notified of the incidents.

