Woman attacked in Dalton stabbing on Tuesday expected to recover

Jul. 14—A woman attacked in a stabbing in Dalton on Tuesday is expected to recover, according to a city of Dalton spokesman.

Tracy Almaraz-Martinez, 58, was taken to Hamilton Medical Center with "life-threatening injuries" and then flown to a Chattanooga hospital by helicopter for surgery.

"She came through her surgery yesterday (Tuesday) and she was doing well enough today (Wednesday) to speak to one of our detectives about the incident," Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said Wednesday. "She's expected to recover."

Shaquae Robinson, 27, was arrested by the Dalton Police Department a short time after the attack and charged with aggravated assault. Robinson will have a bond hearing no earlier than Friday, District Attorney Bert Poston said.

The stabbing happened around 8:30 a.m. in front of 522 B Straight St., which is the home of Almaraz-Martinez. Initial information indicated she had been allowing Robinson, who is homeless, to stay in her home but was in the process of asking him to leave. Witnesses said Almaraz-Martinez blocked the door with her body and told Robinson that he was not allowed back inside. At that point, Robinson stabbed Almaraz-Martinez in her neck. He then ran from the scene.