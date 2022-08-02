Woman attacked during domestic incident stabs, kills boyfriend in Dayton apartment, police say

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

A woman who was attacked by her boyfriend fatally stabbed him inside an apartment building Friday night, according to Dayton police.

>>Police: Teen dies after being accidently shot by brother in Dayton Monday night

The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Rugby Road Friday around 10 p.m., according to a Dayton police incident report.

Dayton police Major Brian Johns described the incident as a “ongoing domestic violence situation” that started with a man attacking his girlfriend at the apartment.

“She got a knife as he broke into her apartment and she stabbed him, and he died,” Johns told News Center 7 during a Dayton police media availability Tuesday.

>>Could you be owed money? Ohio consumer group says AES Ohio customers are due $60 million refund

The name of the man has not been released by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The woman who stabbed him has not been arrested and is not currently facing charges. Dayton police are continuing their investigation and will present findings to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors will determine if the woman acted in self-defense, Johns said.

The man and woman had been involved in a prior domestic incident, Johns said.

Additional details were not released. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Charge dropped in slap case involving lobbyist, Miami commissioner at Gables steakhouse

    Six months after the son of a U.S. congressman was charged with battery for slapping a Miami commissioner at a Coral Gables steakhouse, the state has dropped the charges, his attorney said.

  • New York City comes "swinging" back to life at Lincoln Center

    From swinging golf clubs to swinging on Lincoln Center's outdoor dance floor​, there is plenty to do in NYC this summer. CBS2's Lindsay Cayne reports.

  • Volatility Hits Markets With Geopolitics Adding to Set of Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Global financial markets whipsawed as risk sentiment remained fragile, with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip adding to the list of investor worries ranging from a restrictive Federal Reserve policy to the specter of an economic recession.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiBiden Team Tries to Blunt Chin

  • Polio virus found in New York wastewater, but no new cases

    The polio virus was detected in wastewater samples from the suburban county near New York City where an unvaccinated adult recently contracted the life-threatening disease, but health officials said Tuesday they have not identified any additional cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the presence of the virus was detected in wastewater samples collected in early June from Rockland County, where officials on July 21 announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade. The unidentified young adult had a strain of the virus that has since been genetically linked to samples found in Rockland County wastewater, as well to samples in London and the Jerusalem area.

  • China to launch 'targeted military operations' due to Pelosi visit

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese military has been put on high alert and will launch "targeted military operations" in response to U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China's defence ministry said on Tuesday night. Separately, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said it will conduct joint military operations near Taiwan from Tuesday night. The exercises will include joint air and sea drills in the north, southwest and southeast of Taiwan, long-range live firing in the Taiwan Strait, and missile test-launches in the sea east of Taiwan, the Eastern Theatre Command said.

  • ‘The Souls of White Jokes’ aims to show how racist humor feeds white supremacy, author says

    Author and sociologist Raúl Pérez has written a book called “The Souls of White Jokes,” which, he says, aims to […] The post ‘The Souls of White Jokes’ aims to show how racist humor feeds white supremacy, author says appeared first on TheGrio.

  • EXCLUSIVE: 70-year-old woman beaten, kicked by 4 attackers in SF

    Video shows Mrs. Ren being kicked squarely in the face. When she tries to hide in the hallway and she is unable to close the door - the suspects then return to takes her keys, taking turns assaulting the senior.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • California Mom Vanishes After Suddenly Leaving Son’s Game — Could Her Dog Hold Clues To Her Disappearance?

    No one knows why Heidi Planck, a devoted mom, suddenly left her son’s football game at half-time and never returned. But the 38-year-old’s dog Seven — who had been with her at the game — may have provided a vital clue about what happened next. In the months since Planck disappeared on October 17, 2021, her case has caused rampant speculation among the Los Angeles-area community she had called home. “Heidi Planck’s disappearance has been all over the news in Los Angeles and since it’s unsolved an

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • I-43 SB lanes closed due to shooting investigation

    The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting on I-43 Tuesday.

  • 2 teen boys critical after murder-suicide attempt in Spring, HCSO says

    Family members said the two teens were in a room listening to music when the gunshots went off. Investigators believe the 17-year-old shot the 15-year-old before turning the gun on himself.

  • Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

    The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state prison system, which can't ensure his safety from attacks by other inmates, the lawyer said.

  • Texas trial begins for man accused of killing his daughters

    A man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel was “obsessed with possession and control,” a prosecutor said Tuesday during opening statements of his capital murder trial. “He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they and who they could date," prosecutor Lauren Black said. Yaser Said, 65, is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008.

  • Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

    A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state's most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” Authorities didn't immediately give a cause of death.

  • 'Asian American frontline worker is NOT afraid': SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

    An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco. The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night. The employee, identified only as Mary, is seen following the man and calling him out.

  • Woman arrested in deadly Bay Area DUI crash

    The 28-year-old woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other. Surveillance video captured people running to the scene.