Woman attacked husband with hammer years after assaulting him with knife, SC cops say

A Midlands woman is behind bars after attacking her husband with a hammer and threatening to kill him, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

In addition to being charged in the Jan. 28 assault, Kathy Lee Green is also facing charges from a Sept. 20, 2018, incident where she stabbed her husband with a butcher’s knife, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

In that earlier assault, the 55-year-old Lynchburg resident also threatened to kill her husband, according to the release.

There was no word why there was a nearly four-year gap before Green was charged for attacking her husband with a knife.

The sheriff’s office said Green was arrested on March 5, and she remains locked up at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center — previously named the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Green was charged with third-degree domestic violence and domestic violence (high and aggravated nature), jail records show. Her bond was set at a combined $10,000 for the two charges, according to jail records.

In the most recent incident, Green hit her husband in the head several times with a hammer and caused multiple injuries before taking his keys and driving away in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Information on her husband’s condition was not available.

There was no word about what prompted either attack.

If convicted on the felony domestic violence (high and aggravated nature) charge, Green faces a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison, according to South Carolina law. A conviction on the misdemeanor third-degree domestic violence charge carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Green has been arrested in the past.

She was convicted of multiple drug charges in 2009, and was fined again after being found guilty of another drug crime in 2017, Sumter County court records show.

In 2014, Green pleaded guilty to a shoplifting charge, according to court records.