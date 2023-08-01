Woman attacked by masked man while walking along on Roswell trail, police say

Roswell police say a 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted when she went for a morning walk.

They say the woman was walking along the Riverwalk Trail between Riverside Road and Dogwood Road just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The woman said she was walking down the paved path when a man wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask walked up behind her and said he had a gun. He then forced her into the woods where he sexually assaulted her.

It’s unclear if the man actually had a weapon.

Detectives have identified a person of interest and are speaking with him, but say it is still in the preliminary stages.

Anyone with details that could assist investigators should contact Roswell police at 770-640-4100.

